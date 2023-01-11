Binance CEO outlines ambitions to grow headcount by up to 30% in 2023

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the crypto exchange giant will continue to scale in 2023, with headcount growth goals of between 15% and 30%.

The exchange group grew from 3,000 to 8,000 people in 2022 he added, speaking at a conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Plans for the year ahead include improving technology and making the expansive crypto exchange-operator more efficient, as well as investing in customer support.

“We have one business that is pretty big, pretty profitable but it is not going to last forever… we don’t want to become the Kodak," he said. "We want to disrupt ourselves rather than other people disrupting us.”

He also predicted that in 10 to 15 years there will be a decentralized exchange that is bigger than Binance.