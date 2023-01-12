Want to schmooze with celebrities at the The Tribeca Film Festival this year? You'll need an NFT for that.

The festival and crypto exchange OKX are releasing NFTs that give users exclusive VIP access to events featuring actor Robert de Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, as well as select screenings.

Nate Zou, OKX's head of Web3 global growth, said that Tribeca NFT holders will use their OKX Wallet app to scan a QR code at certain entry points, verifying their pass and allowing them to enter events. These NFT passes cost 0.6 ETH to mint with gas to mint on the OKX Launchpad, the firm's NFT platform, or $899 to buy on the Tribeca Film Festival website. There are 500 Tribeca passes available to be used at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival between June 7-18 in New York.

OKX and Tribeca Film Festival signed a partnership in "early spring 2022 and began working together immediately," Zou said.