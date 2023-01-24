Ether, Polkadot slide with equities as Silvergate surrenders Monday's gains

Crypto prices were relatively steady, while ether and DOT dipped. Silvergate sank as equities were in the red.

Bitcoin continues to trade around $23,000, relatively flat throughout the day, according to TradingView data.

Ether slid around 1% to $1,614 by 4:25 p.m. EST, and Polkadot's DOT dropped 2.6% in the same period.

Crypto stocks and structured products

Silvergate shed 11% to around $14.27, according to Nasdaq data, having gained 17% during Monday's session.

Coinbase dropped 4.3% to $53.56, and Block and MicroStrategy fell about 1%.

Grayscale's premier fund, the Grayscale bitcoin trust (GBTC), fell 2.5% to $11.97. Shares in the fund now trade at a discount of 41.5% to the value of the bitcoin in the fund, according to The Block data.