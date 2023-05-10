<p>Bitcoin gained on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data for April came in below estimates. Prices rose 0.4% month-on-month and 4.9% year-on-year, with the annual rate slightly below consensus estimates of 5%.</p>\r\n<p>Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 5.5% over the year — slightly below Nomura estimates of 5.6%. </p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229008/bitcoin-microstrategy">leading cryptocurrency</a> by market cap was trading around $28,100 by 8:50 a.m. ET, up over 1% since the data release, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/BTCUSD/">according to TradingView data</a>. Ether was also buoyed by the figures and jumped on the news, trading around $1,800.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_230223"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1867px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-230223 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/BTCUSDT_2023-05-10_13-52-36.png" alt="Bitcoin price chart in US dollars, shown jumping following inflation data." width="1857" height="1334" /><p class="wp-caption-text">BTCUSD chart by TradingView</p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Market encouraged by inflation data</h2>\r\n<p>While the market has taken encouragement from the figures, inflation has now been above the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2% target for 24 months, Trakx's Ryan Shea told The Block ahead of the report, noting that it will weigh heavy on the Fed as it considers any potential rate cuts. </p>\r\n<div>\r\n<p>"To cut interest rates given such a sustained overshoot without jeopardizing their hard-earned inflation-fighting credibility, U.S. central bankers require a robust and convincing reason to justify why they expect inflation pressures to subside," Shea said.</p>\r\n<p>A credit crunch would provide this rationale, he added, but it is "difficult for them to use this argument when they are on record describing the U.S. banking system as “sound and resilient." </p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>