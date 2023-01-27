The blue-chip NFT project Azuki said Friday that its Twitter account had been compromised, with apparent hackers posting two tweets that prompted users to claim virtual land. One tweet was pinned to the top of Azuki's timeline for maximum visibility.



Azuki officials alerted followers of the scam and instructed people not to click any links. Azuki's Head of Community & Product Manager, who goes by Dem, confirmed that the Twitter account was compromised on their personal account.

A representative for Chiru Labs, the firm behind Azuki, said that the company is in contact with Twitter "and investigating the breach."

The incident comes just two days after Robinhood, a crypto-friendly investment app, saw its Twitter account compromised. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Block.



The unauthorized posts play on Azuki's newly launched virtual world called Hilumia that is designed to be an expanding virtual city that combines physical and digital elements.

The Block identified two wallets that appear to be associated with the scam posts, with one containing over 468 ETH ($782,000).

