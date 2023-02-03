Ledger CEO's chief of staff departs to work on NFT digital art project

Jean-Michel Pailhon, the chief of staff to Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, has left the hardware wallet developer to launch his own NFT art project.

The project aims to make digital art NFTs more accessible to a wider audience, including "institutions, collectors and investors," according to a LinkedIn post announcing the project yesterday. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Block that it will specifically look at NFT curation.

"We're excited to support JMP in his new endeavors which we believe will be really important for our industry," said Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier. "JMP will always be a part of the Ledger family, he will continue to chair the advisory board for Ledger's NFT Art Initiatives, and Ledger will be involved in his upcoming projects that he will announce in due course. From all of us at Ledger, thank you and we're excited to continue working together in new ways!"

An almost six-year veteran of the company, Pailhon first joined Ledger as its VP Finance and Strategy. After occupying numerous roles, he landed the chief of staff position in November 2021. He remains on Ledger's NFT advisory board.

The Block contacted Pailhon to request further details on the move but didn't hear back in time for publication.