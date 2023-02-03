Ebay's NFT play KnownOrigin plots hiring push

Job adverts posted on LinkedIn hint that eBay's NFT platform, KnownOrigin, is set for an expansion push.
The e-commerce giant, which started allowing the buying and selling of NFTs in 2021, acquired NFT marketplace KnownOrigin back in June.
Jobs posted in the past week include a head of community, a content designer and a tech lead. EBay is also hiring for a crypto counsel to advise on regulation, tax, finance, privacy, information security, IP, web3, NFTs and crypto-assets.
The hiring push comes amid gloom elsewhere in the market, as crypto native businesses slash jobs and halt recruitment. Last week, Digital Currency Group-owned crypto exchange Luno cut 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year." Crypto exchange Gemini also shed 10% of its staff in a third round of layoffs since June.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.