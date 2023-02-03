Ebay's NFT play KnownOrigin plots hiring push

Job adverts posted on LinkedIn hint that eBay's NFT platform, KnownOrigin, is set for an expansion push.

The e-commerce giant, which started allowing the buying and selling of NFTs in 2021, acquired NFT marketplace KnownOrigin back in June.

Jobs posted in the past week include a head of community, a content designer and a tech lead. EBay is also hiring for a crypto counsel to advise on regulation, tax, finance, privacy, information security, IP, web3, NFTs and crypto-assets.

The hiring push comes amid gloom elsewhere in the market, as crypto native businesses slash jobs and halt recruitment. Last week, Digital Currency Group-owned crypto exchange Luno cut 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year." Crypto exchange Gemini also shed 10% of its staff in a third round of layoffs since June.