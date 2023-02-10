Hi Romeo, there’s nothing like a web3 domain to show how much you love Juliet

Unstoppable Domains and hi, a web3 platform with offerings from banking to metaverse social networking, are hosting an “exclusive drop of love-themed premium web3 domains” — just in time for Valentine's Day.

You too can gift your loved one, for a limited time only, the easy-to-remember and catchy handles such as romeo.hi, xoxo.hi, sexy.hi, love.hi, and diamond.hi. The sale is the first time .hi domains are being made available for purchase.

The .hi domain acts as a unified identity for web3 and can be used to replace complicated wallet addresses for easy crypto payments, websites and seamless logins. Unstoppable and hi’s integration enables people to use their domain to send and receive assets in the hi app or from their crypto wallet of choice.

While a domain name might seem less romantic than a candlelit dinner, it could actually end up being an investment (this is not investment advice by any means). The 250 domains available range in price from $20 to $100,000 and will be on sale for 48 hours ending Feb. 15.