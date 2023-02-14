Susquehanna Advisors Group buys 7.5% stake in Silvergate, following Citadel Securities

Susquehanna Advisors Group reported a 7.5% stake in crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital.
The Pennsylvania-based finance firm bought over 2.36 million shares in Silvegrate, a filing showed. Shares in the bank are trading higher today. SI soared 7% at the open after a buoyant pre-market session, driven higher following reports that Citadel Securities had taken a 5.5% stake in the bank.
Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities now owns over 1.7 million shares in the bank, worth over $25 million based on the price at close on Monday. The market maker's stake was revealed through a filing with the SEC today. BlackRock increased its stake in the bank to 7.2% from 5.9% on Jan. 31.
SI is one of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street at present, having been the most shorted on Jan. 31.
