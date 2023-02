Bitcoin was trading at $25,108 by 11 a.m. EST, up 3.1% over the past day, according to TradingView data. That's its highest price since June 2022.

Lower volatility in stocks and bonds, lower oil prices, and a weakening U.S. dollar have benefited bitcoin, according to Noelle Acheson, former head of market insights at Genesis. It's also one of the most sensitive liquidity plays right now, she said.

Bitcoin is up almost 50% year-to-date, following recent gains and January's extended rally.