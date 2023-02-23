Block's Q4 Cash App bitcoin profit drops 25%

Block reported its fourth-quarter bitcoin gross profit from its Cash App dropped by one-quarter to $35 million. The total sale amount of bitcoin sold to customers, recognized as bitcoin revenue, was $1.83 billion, down 7% year-over-year.

The year-over-year decrease in bitcoin revenue and gross profit was driven by a decline in the price of bitcoin. For the full year, Cash App generated $7.11 billion of bitcoin revenue and $156 million of bitcoin gross profit, down 29% and 28% year-over-year, respectively. Shares were up more than 2% after hours.

Gross profit for the company as a whole increased 40% to $1.66 billion from a year earlier.



In the fourth quarter, the firm recognized a bitcoin impairment loss of $9 million on its bitcoin investment, and for the full year, it recognized a bitcoin impairment loss of $47 million.



As of Dec. 31, "the fair value of our investment in bitcoin was $133 million based on observable market prices, which was $30 million greater than the carrying value of the investment after cumulative impairment charges," the company said in its earnings release.

Block reported fourth-quarter net revenues of $4.65 billion, up 14% from 2021. For the full year, net revenues were roughly flat at $17.53 billion.