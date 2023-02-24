Central African Republic's Sango coin experiences deposit downtime

Sango, the coin by the Central African Republic launched in 2022, may be experiencing issues with deposits, representatives for the project said on Telegram.

"We have some fantastic news!" they wrote, saying the tech team was working to resolve the problem. "We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience."

Users who contact the organization by email may convert deposits at the price of the deposit time cycle if they provide a request with the specific price and the transaction ID, according to Sango.

A committee set up by the country has been exploring ways to integrate Sango with the wider economy since convening this January.