Magic Eden to host more than a dozen free gaming NFT mints in March

NFT marketplace Magic Eden is set for a month of free gaming NFT mints, with 13 projects preparing to launch on the platform.

The event, called "Mint Madness," will showcase collections across Polygon, Ethereum and Solana beginning on Friday, according to a company release, with Planet Mojo NFTs launching on Polygon that day. Meta Star Strikers NFTs will follow shortly after.

The platform will also track which users are trading from those collections listed on the secondary marketplace on a leaderboard. The top 10 traders by volume, applicable only to Polygon collections, will be entered into a prize pool of 20,000 MATIC, with the first-place finisher receiving a prize of 4,500 MATIC.

“We’ve observed that many games entering web3 do not necessarily need to use NFTs as a monetization tool; however, NFTs are a really important user engagement tool for them to share their vision and work with a highly captive and invested audience," Magic Eden's Chief Gaming Officer Chris Akhavan said in a statement.

Despite the fact that Magic Eden started off as a Solana-only marketplace, just one of the 13 collections will debut on the blockchain. Nine are set to launch on Polygon and three on Ethereum.

Shrapnel, a popular AAA FPS title, will be the lone project to feature a cross-chain mint through Magic Eden, launching on Polygon on March 15 and Ethereum on March 22.

The full list of games available during "Mint Madness" includes Planet Mojo, Meta Star Strikers, Alaska Gold Rush, Shrapnel, Petobots, Blast Royale, Rogue Nation, Tearing Spaces, and Freckle Trivia on Polygon, Realm Hunter, Legendary: Heroes Unchained, and Shrapnel on Ethereum, and Papu Superstars on Solana. Additional mints are under consideration.