Unstoppable Domains offering AI-generated avatars that can turn into Polygon NFTs. Is that still a thing?

At the end of last year, turning selfies into glamorous AI-generated photos that transformed everyday people into action heroes and animated gods and goddesses was all the rage.



Now, Unstoppable Domains has launched a new feature, which not only allows consumers to experiment with the astounding things artificial intelligence can accomplish when fed a batch of smartphone photos but also allows people to mint those photos as NFTs that can be used as avatars across web3 applications, or even sold on the open market.



“There’s a ton of players in this field,” said Unstoppable Domains' senior director of engineering Lisa DeLuca. “[But] none of those other solutions are minted on chain.”



The real question may be: Is there still demand? People may have already moved on from the trend made popular by companies like Lensa toward the end of last year. Time will also tell if people are interested in minting photos of themselves as an NFT as the digital-asset market suffers from a pronounced downturn.



Unstoppable Domains attained unicorn status the middle of last year. The company builds solutions that let people create and manage web3 domains or digital identities that they can use across blockchain-enabled applications while picking and choosing how much personal data to share with different platforms. The creation of platforms like Unstoppable Domains and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has helped fuel interest in web3 domains.



Unstoppable Domains said it has registered 3.3 million web3 domains since launching.



Unstoppable Domains said it is allowing consumers to create 200 unique, AI-generated avatars, for $14.99. Then users can pick one photo from that grouping which they can then mint as an NFT on the Polygon blockchain. The service is available to all consumers even if they do not have a presence on any web3 applications.

