Coinbase exchange boss exits company

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is losing a top executive, with the company’s Head of Exchange Vishal Gupta deciding to exit.

Gupta worked at Coinbase for more than two and a half years, according to his LinkedIn page. Before transitioning into crypto Gupta spent several years at leading traditional finance powerhouse Goldman Sachs

Bloomberg reported Monday that he is departing to work on a "new project."

The departure comes during a tumultuous time both for crypto and Coinbase. The industry is reeling amid a string of bankruptcies and bank collapses, while Coinbase has found itself in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gupta is not the only high-profile executive to depart the company. Coinbase’s Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee left the exchange earlier this year after announcing his departure in 2022.