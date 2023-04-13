Exploit involving Aave V1 and Yearn estimated to be around $10 million: PeckShield

Early reports from security firms suggest that an exploit involving the DeFi protocols Aave V1 and Yearn Finance has taken place. The size of the exploit is estimated to be around $10 million, according to PeckShield.

The exploiter received a mix of stablecoins, including DAI, USDC, BUSD, TUSD and USDT, according to LookOnChain.

"We are aware of this transaction, and it did not have an impact on Aave V2 and Aave V3," said Aave on Twitter. "We are now confirming whether there is any impact on Aave V1, the oldest version of the protocol which has been frozen. We're monitoring the situation closely to ensure no further concerns."

Aave Chan Initiative founder Marc Zeller's said, "Aave V1 has been frozen since Dec 2022, so no user can deposit or increase borrow size making issue unlikely but not impossible." He noted that the current size of Aave V1 is $18 million but the project has a safety module of $382.5 million — which could be used to compensate for lost funds.

Pseudonymous crypto researcher Samczsun claimed that Yearn Finance's version of USDT, called yUSDT, has been broken since it was deployed around three years ago. He said it was "misconfigured to use the Fulcrum iUSDC token instead of the Fulcrum iUSDT token."

This story is breaking and will be updated.