Bitcoin price tanks alongside ether as traditional markets are mostly flat

<p>Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Friday, while the S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were mostly flat for the day. </p>
<p>Bitcoin fell 3.5% over the past 24 hours to trade at $27,271, according to data from TradingView. Ether was down nearly 5%. </p>
<p>It's never exactly clear what drives price gyrations in the volatile market for digital currencies, but Matt Klein, a portfolio strategist at Nascent, chalked up the downward pressure to waning exuberance. </p>
<p>In a message to The Block, the Web3 investor said "speculators have begun to risk off as signs of euphoria manifested in a DOGE rally leading into 4/20 as well as a memecoin PEPE dominating activity on chain."</p>
<p>Daniel Matuszewski of investment firm CMS described it as "pre-selling before May and go away."</p>
<h2>Bitcoin price declines </h2>
<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-227693" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/BTCUSD_2023-04-21_17-38-54.png" alt="Bitcoin chart
" width="2090" height="1320" /></p>
<p><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">via TradingView</span></em></p>
<p>Elsewhere, the Financial Times <a href="https://www.ft.com/content/29c67711-377c-4435-9c90-280852374e93">reported earlier in the day</a> that the gigantic Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan would steer clear from future investments in crypto after it wrote off a $95 million investment into the failed FTX exchange.</p>
<p>"We're still working through what exactly happened there and you're going to be careful," the Financial Times reported OTPP chief executive Jo Taylor as saying. </p>
<p>The Financial Stability Oversight Council chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meanwhile, said it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227647/yellen-fsoc-vote-silicon-valley-bank-signature-bank">wants to tighten rules</a> on risk assessment and for nonbank companies.</p>
<p>The S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq both ended the day up about 0.1%. </p>