<p>Ark Invest, an American investment management firm run by CEO Cathie Wood, purchased more shares in Coinbase Global Inc. yesterday — the same day the United States-based crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228047/coinbase-sues-the-sec-for-answer-on-rule-specific-to-digital-assets">announced</a> that it was suing the Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>
<p>The ARK Innovation ETF purchased 122,083 shares in Coinbase, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF added 20,327 shares, according to a trade notification shared via email. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, meanwhile, bought 14,633 shares.</p>
<p>The total value of the share purchased amounts to nearly $8.6 million at current prices.</p>

<div id="attachment_228073"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-228073" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/COIN_2023-04-25_09-26-03.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of Coinbase stock" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Coinbase's share price is down more than 18% over the past week. Source: TradingView</span></p></div>

<h2>Coinbase sues the SEC</h2>
<p>Coinbase's lawsuit against the SEC <a href="https://www.sec.gov/rules/petitions/2022/petn4-789.pdf">follows</a> a petition for a rulemaking that the company filed with the U.S. securities regulator last summer. It looks to force the agency to provide a yes or no to Coinbase's request for the commission to draft and approve a digital asset-specific rule.</p>
<p>"From the SEC's public statements and enforcement activity in the crypto industry, it seems like the SEC has already made up its mind to deny our petition," the company's <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/blog/coinbase-takes-another-formal-step-to-seek-regulatory-clarity-from-sec-for" target="_blank" rel="noopener">chief legal officer Paul Grewal</a> wrote in a blog post about the filing. "But they haven't told the public yet. So the action Coinbase filed today simply asks the court to ask the SEC to share its decision."</p>
<p>Coinbase can file another lawsuit to try to make a federal court force the SEC to make a new rule — if the regulator declines.</p>
<p>As The Block reported earlier today, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228065/coinbase-stand-with-crypto-campaign-sec">backed</a> an NFT project to signal "unity for the crypto community seeking sensible crypto policy" almost immediately after the exchange sued the SEC.</p>