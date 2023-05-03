<p><a href="http://opside.network"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> offers ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service with a decentralized three-layer network, combining PoS and PoW consensus. It provides scalable zkEVM chains for Web3 developers, tackling Layer 2 limitations with a unique design. With rapid transactions, minimal fees, and easy ZK-Rollup project deployment, Opside supplies essential hardware resources and enables seamless asset transfers.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>ZK-RaaS</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside's ZK-RaaS offers one-click ZK-Rollup generation, with developers easily deploying projects on L3 using a general SDK. Renting a Rollup slot provides an independent execution environment and full ZK-Rollup control. Developers can customize economics, adjusting gas fees without hardware expenses, as the hybrid PoS/PoW consensus supplies necessary resources.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>PoS &amp; PoW Hybrid Consensus</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside uses a hybrid PoS &amp; PoW consensus to address ZK-Rollup demands for ZKP computation. The network incorporates obsolete Ethereum miners, FPGAs, and GPUs, incentivizing participants with its economic model. Layer 2 (L2) uses PoS, inspired by ETH 2.0, with validators earning rewards and fees. Layer 3 (L3) uses PoS for sequencers and PoW for provers, who generate ZK proofs. Opside balances PoS and PoW, improving performance for large-scale ZK-Rollups networks while supporting users, developers, node operators, and miners. This fosters a decentralized, scalable, and secure environment for blockchain applications, promoting ZK-Rollup adoption.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Token supply and demand</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside's IDE token allocation includes 10% for venture funding, 14% for the team, 15% for the community, 28% for the foundation, and 33% as rewards for validators and miners. The hybrid PoS and PoW consensus divides block rewards between validators and miners, with a dynamic ratio based on ZKP computational power demand and supply.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-medium wp-image-229248 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-03-at-6.25.45-AM-800x267.png" alt="" width="800" height="267" /></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>The Rewards of PoS</b></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PoS rewards are based on an enhanced ETH 2.0 consensus. Validators stake IDE, verify new blocks, and can lose staked tokens for dishonest behavior. Opside plans to support EIP-4844 and Data Availability Sampling (DAS) for efficient verification.</span></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>The Rewards of PoW</b></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PoW rewards support ZK-Rollup hardware requirements through a unified ZKP computation marketplace. The Pre-Alpha phase has a fixed PoW reward share, but future workload estimates will determine individual pricing. To prevent attacks, a two-step ZKP submission mechanism is proposed, involving submitting the hash and ZKP separately.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prover staking and slashing are implemented to avoid malicious behavior. Provers must stake 100,000 IDE and face penalties for misconduct. Slashed IDEs are burned.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-full wp-image-228962 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-01-at-8.39.49-AM.png" alt="" width="671" height="198" /></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Rollup Slot Rental for Developers</b></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside offers developers a ZK-Rollup launch platform, with one-click Rollup slot registration. Developers pay rent to the Opside network, which is burned. In the Alpha testnet, additional ZKP subsidies will incentivize miners to supply computational power.</span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<h2><b>Governance and Development</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside network's future improvements include dynamically scaling PoS to PoW rewards, enhancing data storage capacity, separating proposer and builder roles, optimizing staking and slashing mechanisms, and establishing personalized pricing for Rollup batches. These enhancements will boost utility and promote ZK-Rollup as a Service development. An Opside DAO will be established after the main network launch to collectively decide on updates, ensuring a collaboratively built, evolving economy. Future improvements come as DAO proposals, aiming to benefit all participants and establish an independent, robust economy without extensive tools and subsidies.</span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Original link:</span><a href="https://mirror.xyz/opsidezk.eth/jIHaoowya4XG50zYtqhJ_WS14dl8vYKYspknSTP3vgY"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://mirror.xyz/opsidezk.eth/jIHaoowya4XG50zYtqhJ_WS14dl8vYKYspknSTP3vgY</span></a></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside Discord:</span><a href="https://t.co/YtW6udUsWe"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">discord.gg/vazMR527E5</span></a><br />\r\n<br />\r\n</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Opside</i><i> and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. 