Multiple exchanges support trading of sui as blockchain goes live today

<p>The native crypto token of Layer 1 blockchain Sui is scheduled to launch today and will become available for trading on centralized exchanges shortly after its mainnet release at 8 am EST.</p>
<p>Exchanges such as OKX, Bybit, Binance and Kucoin <a href="https://twitter.com/binance/status/1653663269201014784">announced</a> on Twitter that they plan to initiate trading for the token immediately after the Sui mainnet goes live. These exchanges conducted a public sale of Sui tokens at the end of April.</p>
<p>KuCoin <a href="https://www.kucoin.com/news/en-sui-gets-listed-on-kucoin-world-premiere">released</a> a blog post detailing that it will enable user deposits and withdrawals on the Sui mainnet starting at 8 am EST. OKX also <a href="https://twitter.com/okx/status/1653648072285753345">confirmed</a> the listing, adding that it will allow users to trade sui against the USDT stablecoin upon mainnet launch, while cautioning users about potential volatility.</p>
<p>Sui, a high-throughput proof-of-stake blockchain developed by Mysten Labs, is set to go live on the mainnet today, marking the culmination of over a year of research and development. Mysten Labs, the developer of Sui, raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/168532/mysten-labs-sui-blockchain-fundraise-ftx-ventures">$300 million</a> in a September 2022 funding round, valuing the project at over $2 billion.</p>
<p>These exchanges organized a public sale of the Sui token at a sale price of $0.1 each at the end of April. Additionally, Binance <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228905/binance-cz-justin-sun-sui">featured</a> the token on its launchpool platform, allowing users to stake BNB tokens or TUSD stablecoins to earn sui for free.</p>
<p>In its launchpool announcement, Binance <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/introducing-sui-sui-on-binance-launchpool-farm-sui-by-staking-bnb-and-tusd-f76980d5d5e54d80b1348fd446e8f5d3">projected</a> that over half a billion sui tokens will be unlocked following the launch. With a maximum supply of 10 billion sui tokens, this implies that 5% of the total supply will become available upon launch. However, the Sui core team has not confirmed this number.</p>