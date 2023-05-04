<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With wannabe Jedis rattling their lightsabers around the world in honor of Thursday's Star Wars Day celebrations, Cryptoys has announced it will be selling — in partnership with Disney — digital toys fashioned after three of the movie franchises' most iconic characters. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptotoys, backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Mattel and Dapper Labs, said it will release “15 limited-edition Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader collectible digital toys.”</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although The Walt Disney Company is one of the most successful marketers and sellers of merchandise based on famous intellectual property, the Hollywood studio and theme park operator has yet to make a big foray into crypto. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last year, the media conglomerate </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/172654/disney-hiring-transaction-lawyer-for-aggressive-nft-and-defi-plans-linkedin-post"><span style="font-weight: 400;">advertised a job</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> opening for </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">a transaction lawyer to explore emerging technology opportunities, according to a posting on LinkedIn. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Powered by Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain, consumers can buy Cryptoys Star Wars NFTs for $39.99. Purchases will be possible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, “worldwide,” according to the company.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>