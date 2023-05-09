<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency trading platform OKX is taking a shot at rival Coinbase with its latest advertising campaign.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Coinbase declared only a couple months ago in an ad campaign, “It’s time to update the system.” OKX is now saying scratch that, positing instead, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The System Needs a Rewrite.”<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ever since the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229881/bankman-fried-crypto-winter-ftx-failure-dismiss-charges">high-profile collapse</a> of crypto exchange FTX amid various other scandals and liquidity crises, top platforms like Binance, Coinbase and OKX have attempted to cast themselves as the safe option for investors. Trading volumes have also dropped, leading to increased competition for customers.

OKX has said it is the second-largest crypto trading platform with more than 50 million users globally. Binance is the largest platform with more than 100 million customers. In recent days, however, memecoins like pepe have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229791/pepe-coin-price-whales-profit">dominated headlines</a>, spurring at least some trading volume.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX’s new marketing campaign represents a decisive pivot from last year’s self-referential promotion which begged the question, "</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">What Is OKX?"<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite crypto’s tarnished name, OKX has succeeded in maintaining partnerships with well-known brands like Manchester City Football Club and McLaren’s Formula 1 racing team.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_230036"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-230036 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-09-at-2.38.47-PM-800x438.png" alt="coinbase ad" width="800" height="438" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><em><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Coinbase advertisement from March.</span></em></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. 