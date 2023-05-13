Premium News

Bitcoin-ether correlation dips below 80% for first time in 18 months

Crypto VC Paradigm buys Coinbase shares worth $50 million

Ethereum's beacon chain suffers another finality issue

Bitcoin briefly sheds $8 billion in market cap after Binance quits Canada

Crypto Twitter responds with Pepe memes as Musk names new CEO

Live
BTCUSD
$ 26,812.00 1.37%
ETHUSD
$ 1,804.95 0.90%
LTCUSD
$ 80.54 1.14%
SOLUSD
$ 21.23 3.25%
