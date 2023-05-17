<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sky Mavis, creator of Axie Infinity, the play-to-earn crypto game made famous during the pandemic, may have taken a major step towards adding back many of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/article/146915/the-decline-of-axie-infinity">users it lost</a> after a tumultuous 2022.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company announced that the newest incarnation of its blockchain-enabled Axie Infinity video game, which allows gamers to battle one another while collecting and trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or earning rewards, will be available for download on Apple’s App Store. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sky Mavis launched the latest version of the game, called 'Axie Infinity: Origins,' last year.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Initially the company is launching the game on the App Store in a select number of countries throughout Latin America and Southeast Asia. Sky Mavis co-founder Jeffrey Zirlin</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said the limited rollout will help the company “gather data around retention rates” before an eventual global launch.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231121"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-231121" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Axie-Infinity-Origins-App-Store-800x450.png" alt="axie infinity" width="800" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Source: Sky Mavis.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Countries where Apple users will be able to download the game include </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, the company said in a statement. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zirlin said Sky Mavis has been working with Apple for about a year on gaining approval to launch 'Axie Infinity: Origins' on the App Store. Apple has historically made it difficult for companies who want to allow users of their smartphone applications to buy, sell and trade NFTs.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Hope Apple comes around to NFTs</strong><br />\r\n</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Sky Mavis executive is optimistic Apple’s policies will eventually evolve in favor of web3 companies.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are hopeful around adding in-app purchases for NFTs and Apple allowing for the linking to third-party marketplaces,” said Zirlin. “We expect there to be progress in the future.”</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Apple’s App Store rules may have stifled adoption of some blockchain-enabled applications as the company has restricted how and where digital assets like NFTs can be purchased using its devices or demanded a 30% cut of in-app sales. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“That is definitely one of the variables that makes things hard,” said Zirlin. “But I do know that there are larger players than us fighting that fight. For example, Epic Games.”</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Epic Games, the maker of the wildly popular Fortnite video game, has <a href="https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/free-fortnite-faq">taken Apple to court</a> to protest the tech giant’s policy.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Axie Infinity grows by word of mouth</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zirlin said for now Sky Mavis is hoping to see a growth spurt after iPhone users download the game. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Seventy percent of our users come from family and friend referrals,” he said. “So actually being on the App Store… that’s really important for our growth machine.”</span><b><br />\r\n</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">He also said that by Sky Mavis’s estimates 'Axie Infinity: Origins' is </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">the “most-played web3 game right now” with more than 1.5 million downloads. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><b><br />\r\n</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">From a trading and adoption perspective there hasn't been a web3 video games or NFT collection that has come close to equalling Axie Infinity’s success.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">During the pandemic,</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Axie Infinity not only introduced millions of people to the play-to-earn gaming model, it also generated more than $4 billion in trading volume, according to CryptoSlam! Data. People in the Philippines for a time managed to make a living playing the game.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We’re the only web3 game that mainstream people have really heard of,” said Zirlin.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Axie Infinity hack</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The attention surrounding Axie Infinity, however, hasn’t always been positive. Last year, the </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/139761/axie-infinitys-ethereum-sidechain-ronin-hit-by-600-million-exploit">North Korean hacking group Lazarus allegedly stole more than half a billion dollars</a> from the gaming platform after it stopped using the Ethereum blockchain in favor of its own chain called Ronin.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both user numbers and trading volumes shrank dramatically. Since achieving a high-water mark in August 2021, when Axie NFT trading volume hit $870 million on nearly 1.9 million transactions, activity has plummeted. <br />\r\n<br />\r\nLast month Axie NFTs registered $2.3 million in trading on less than 140,000 transactions, </span><a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/axie-infinity/sales/summary"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to CryptoSlam! data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231120"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-231120" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-16-at-10.47.02-PM-800x248.png" alt="" width="800" height="248" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">CryptoSlam! data on Axie Infinity NFT trading.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 