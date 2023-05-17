<p><b>Geneva, Switzerland / May 17, 2023 / – </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://twitter.com/trondao"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TRON DAO</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> team announced the results for the fourth season of the </span><a href="https://trondao.org/hackatron/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HackaTRON</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. There were over 625 participants across six tracks: DeFi, Web3, NFT, GameFi, Builder, and Eco-Friendly. 500,000 </span><a href="https://twitter.com/usddio"><span style="font-weight: 400;">USDD</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> will be shared among the top projects.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our thriving community's incredible talent and innovation were on full display for this season’s HackaTRON,” said Ejaz Merchant, Developer Lead with TRON DAO. </span></p>\r\n<p><b>Judge-Selected Top Fives</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The top five from each of the</span><b> judge-selected tracks</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> receives in order from first to fifth the following amount of USDD: 20K, 15K, 10K, 8K and 6K. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new </span><b>Builder</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> category recognizes teams returning to the hackathon that have made significant updates to their project. First place this season went to the “</span><b>Farming-as-a-Service</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">” project by Elk Finance. The remaining top five are: </span></p>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Galaxy Throne by Galaxy Throne</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">JustMoney Spot by JustMoney</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TronNRG by TronNinjas</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TronQL by TronQL</span></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the </span><b>Eco-Friendly</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> track, which showcases projects working towards sustainability and environmental stewardship via the </span><a href="https://trondao.org/ecosystem-climate/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TRON Climate Initiative</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, first place went to </span><b>Ecomarket</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The remaining top five are: </span></p>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">MusiCoinCity by ElfWeb</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CarboEx by CarboEx</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ForGreen by ForGreen</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockForest by BlockForest</span></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><b>DeFi</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> category was topped by </span><b>Ergon</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The remaining top five are:</span></p>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cloak by Cloak</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">MyFend by Fend Group</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sorrel Banq by Paracosm Labs</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Swirl Ads by Team Sudo</span></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the </span><b>NFT</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> track, judges selected </span><b>Bobbybot.Trade</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for first place. The remaining top five are:</span></p>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Evoie by Evoie</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Samhita DAO by HeritageSpeak</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">SealKey by TRONNuggetz</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wine Vault by Wine Vault</span></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><b>GameFi</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> category was led by </span><a href="https://duelers.io/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Duelers</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from TronJoy. Players engage, create, and conquer in the ultimate, play-to-earn showdown! The remaining top five included: </span></p>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">RevoluTRON by Irruption Lab</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">theRevolt by Spirit-Tower</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cukies: Rush &amp; Run by Cukies World</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">METASENS by METASENS</span></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the </span><b>Web3</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> track, first place went to </span><b>TrustSight</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by The TRONacles. The remaining top five are:</span></p>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Daren Market by Daren Market</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TronSave by TRONSAVE</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ProvyLens by LensCrafters</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yinbox by Jeffrey Lewis</span></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Feroz Lakhani, Enterprise Lead with TRON DAO, commented, “I'm really looking forward to connecting more deeply with some of the projects focused on environmental sustainability and, for fun, ‘quality testing’ the GameFi projects!”</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Community Forum Winners</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The HackaTRON Community Forum voted to select “community” winners, as well. Here are the projects chosen for first place from each category:</span><b></b></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Web3: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">CryptoDo by CryptoDo</span></li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>DeFi: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ergon by USTX </span></li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>GameFi: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cukies: Rush &amp; Run by Cukies World</span></li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>NFT: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">TNS Domains by SolidityGods</span></li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Builder: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">JustMoney Spot by JustMoney</span></li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Eco-Friendly: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">TronPower by Lomotey Josephine</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This season, there were also three bonus prizes for the best performances in project engagement, determination, and community contribution. The project engagement and determination prizes will be announced on June 1, 2023. Ten community contribution prize recipients have been announced, and they are: Akainuu, antonio, fabsltsa, Gordian, HODL, manfred_jr, Nana66419, nweke-nature1, Prince-Onscolo, and Youngyuppie. Each of these outstanding community contributors will receive a prize of 500 USDD.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Developers can learn more about how to </span><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUIDLtheFuture?src=hashtag_click"><span style="font-weight: 400;">#BUIDLtheFUTURE</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with TRON at </span><a href="https://trondao.org"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TRONDAO.org</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by TRON </i><i>and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.