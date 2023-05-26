<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SINGAPORE - May 26, 2023: Relation, a trailblazing decentralized social graph protocol, is pleased to announce the commencement of the first airdrop season for its native token, REL. This initiative is aimed at rewarding early adopters and contributors who have significantly contributed to the Relation ecosystem, while also driving increased community engagement.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>About Relation</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Relation is a decentralized social graph protocol designed to bring more social users onboard to Web3. It establishes an account system and a decentralized data layer on top of existing blockchains, enabling the creation of complex, linked data structures with built-in privacy and interoperability features. By leveraging RDF, the graph data model, Relation is shaping the semantic layer on Web3, facilitating integration of AI algorithms to deliver personalized and smart Web3 experiences.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>About REL</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">REL is Relation's native utility and governance token. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, REL serves as the lifeblood of the Relation ecosystem, powering various operations and offering users a host of utilities. These range from network support and social credential validation to protocol governance and payment for protocol services.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>REL Airdrop Season 1 Details</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The snapshot for the first airdrop season of REL was captured on May 26th at 2 am UTC. Under this initiative, Relation plans to distribute a significant amount of the total airdrop allocation in Season 1, which is </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">50,000,000 distributed $REL</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">to eligible participants in the Relation ecosystem, including the Relation users, early adopters and contributors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Relation users’ eligibility for the first season of airdrop extends to:</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">EVM addresses registered in Relation One</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">".soul profile" holders</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">".soul profile" whitelist (WL) holders</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Holders of Semantic Soulbound Tokens</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to the eligibility criteria, Relation introduces some boost factors, for example ".soul profile". The ".soul profile" is a unique identifier in the Relation ecosystem that symbolizes a user's identity and relationships. Holders of the .soul profile will receive a boost in their airdrop allocation, promoting the use of this feature.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eligible users can claim their airdrop tokens on the Ethereum network within one week. To check their eligibility, users can visit https://airdrop.relationlabs.ai </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">More details regarding the airdrop's distribution process, specifics on token allocation, and timelines will soon be available on Relation's official website and social media channels.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For more information, visit </span><a href="https://relationlabs.ai/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://relationlabs.ai/</span></a></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter </span><a href="https://twitter.com/relationlabs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://twitter.com/relationlabs</span></a></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Contact Relation Labs Team </span><a href="mailto:contacts@relationlabs.ai"><span style="font-weight: 400;">contacts@relationlabs.ai</span></a></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Relation Labs</i><i> and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>