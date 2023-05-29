<p>The price of bitcoin has risen to $28,000 after trading below this mark for the majority of May.</p>\r\n<p>Since March, bitcoin has been trading in a range between $27,500 and just above $30,000. Since May 10, the coin has been in the lower half of this range, dropping as low as $26,000, <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">according</a> to CoinGecko. Yet a rally in the evening on May 28 has counteracted this.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_232436"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1652px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-232436 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-29-at-07.36.11.png" alt="" width="1642" height="938" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin price has steadily built up over the last few days. Image: CoinGecko.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As a result of largely bitcoin's efforts, the wider crypto market cap has grown from $1.19 trillion to $1.22 trillion — up 2.6% in the last 24 hours.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A few coins have followed in bitcoin's progress, with ether and cardano each up 5% and polygon up 9%. Recently hyped memecoin pepe remains flat at around the $0.0000014 mark.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The rising prices follow news that a deal has been made to solve the U.S. debt ceiling problem. The deal will push back the debt ceiling to Jan 1, 2025, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mccarthys-next-challenge-sell-debt-ceiling-deal-congress-2023-05-28/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">according</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden said the deal takes the "threat of catastrophic default off the table."</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The deal may come as no surprise to Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino, who said on </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232160/tether-cto-says-us-default-unlikely-because-it-would-be-catastrophic" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Block's The Scoop podcast</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> last week that a debt default would be unlikely because of the extreme consequences that it would have.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It may, however, affect former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes' planning for the year. He said that the timing would be interesting if this deal was reached in the fall — something that would create a powder keg of a situation. But with a deal already in the works, perhaps this year will be a </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232399/arthur-hayes-predicts-volatile-2023-followed-by-strong-bitcoin-rally" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">little less volatile</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>