<p>The core team of Trust Reserve (formerly CNHC Group), which issues two stablecoins, was detained by police in China on May 29, <a href="https://www.panewslab.com/zh/sqarticledetails/7pomrdow.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&amp;_x_tr_tl=auto&amp;_x_tr_hl=en-GB">according</a> to PANews.</p>
<p>The team dropped out of contact that day and some family members were notified. The news agency visited the project's office in Shanghai and found a notice that said "judicial seizure."</p>
<p>Trust Reserve issued a CNY-backed stablecoin and an HKD-backed stablecoin.</p>
<p>In March, the stablecoin issuer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/219979/stablecoin-issuer-cnhc-raises-10-million-kucoin-ventures">raised $10 million</a> in a Series A+ funding round led by KuCoin Ventures, with participation from Circle and IDG Capital. At the time, the company had around 60 employees with plans to hire more.</p>
<p>This comes alongside rumors that the Multichain core team may have been detained in China. The protocol still has partial downtime and there have been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232144/multichain-teams-silence-sparks-further-uncertainty-for-users">no updates</a> from the core team in China for over a week.</p>
<p>Trust Reserve and KuCoin Ventures didn't immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p>