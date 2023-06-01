<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b3704256-7fff-9f80-a9d0-7b6443f244be">Formula 1’s <a href="https://www.skysports.com/f1/standings">top-performing</a> team Red Bull Racing is partnering with yet another crypto company. </span></p>\r\n<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b3704256-7fff-9f80-a9d0-7b6443f244be"><span id="docs-internal-guid-ead63ec9-7fff-fb30-5fd7-ba3068fa8500">Red Bull Racing and Mysten Labs have announced a new partnership that will utilize Mysten’s Sui blockchain, which launched earlier this month. As part of the deal, Mysten will create “immersive experiences for fans” on behalf of the team, while the Sui logo appears on both Red Bull Racing’s cars and the jackets of drivers and pit crew. </span></span></p>\r\n<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b3704256-7fff-9f80-a9d0-7b6443f244be">Mysten co-founder and CEO Evan Cheng appears eager, like many crypto startups, to remind the public that some blockchain startups are focused on providing services and solutions that have nothing to do with trading digital currencies or playing video games. “The potential of Web3 to fundamentally change the way humans transact, interact and communicate extends far beyond the basic cryptocurrency trading apps or the NFT card games we have seen so far,” he said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b3704256-7fff-9f80-a9d0-7b6443f244be">Cheng and three other former Meta employees founded Mysten in 2021. The company's Sui network is a Layer 1 blockchain positioned as a more efficient <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229236/mysten-labs-sui-mainnet">alternative</a> to competitors like Solana, Aptos and Sei.</span></p>\r\n<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b3704256-7fff-9f80-a9d0-7b6443f244be">This is not Red Bull Racing’s first partnership with a crypto company. The team has also previously struck sponsorship deals with Tezos and the trading platform Bybit, which agreed last year to pay Red Bull Racing $150 million. </span></p>\r\n<p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b3704256-7fff-9f80-a9d0-7b6443f244be">The announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 race in Spain.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>