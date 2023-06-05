<p>An Ethereum address reportedly controlled by Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke has <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x9722a93a8684c6cad7374f9aaabc1e74f7493a556985101e7c95a1120eb99605">transferred 22,000 ether</a>, worth $41.1 million, to an address on the Kraken exchange.</p>\r\n<p>The transfer occurred roughly two hours ago. Multiple sources labeled the address as belonging to Wilcke, including analytics platforms Nansen and Arkham, The Block Research confirmed.</p>\r\n<p>Wilcke's address <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0xa7e4fecddc20d83f36971b67e13f1abc98dfcfa6">still holds over 150,000 ether</a>, worth nearly $280 million.</p>\r\n<p>As noted by crypto reporter Colin Wu, <a href="https://twitter.com/WuBlockchain/status/1665706815685021696">Wilke's address hadn't transferred ether out for 29 months</a>, when 15,000 ether was transferred into Kraken.</p>\r\n<p>The price of ether is down just over 1.25% on the day.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233128"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-233128" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/ETHUSD_2023-06-05_15-52-23.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of ETHUSD on bitstamp over the past week" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of ether has decreased by 2.25% over the past week. Source: TradingView</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><em>This article has been updated to include the price of ether.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>