<p>The SEC reiterated its stance that well-known crypto assets, including solana, cardano and polygon, are securities under U.S. law in a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance">lawsuit against Coinbase</a> — while adding further tokens to the list as well.</p>\r\n<p>The developments come a day after the SEC filed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233154/sec-files-suit-against-binance">lawsuit against Binance</a>. The agency repeated claims from yesterday's lawsuit against Binance that solana (SOL), cardano (ADA), polygon (MATIC), filecoin (FIL), sandbox (SAND) and axie infinity (AXS) are securities.</p>\r\n<p>In this filing, the agency also included tokens that weren't mentioned in the Binance lawsuit. These were: chiliz (CHZ), flow (FLOW), internet computer (ICP), near (NEAR), voyager token (VGX), dash (DASH) and nexo (NEXO). </p>\r\n<p>Flow is the native token of Dapper Labs' blockchain. The SEC previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226648/sec-lawsuit-bittrex-crypto">named dash</a> as a security in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Bittrex.</p>\r\n<p>The SEC previously listed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/158973/sec-lists-nine-crypto-tokens-as-securities-following-coinbase-insider-trading-charges">nine tokens</a> as securities in its insider trading case against a former Coinbase employee. It also claimed multiple tokens related to luna were also securities in its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146426/the-sec-has-already-sued-terraform-labs-it-has-every-reason-to-investigate-ust-lawyers-say">complaint</a> against Terraform Labs and Do Kwon.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>