<p>Circle has obtained a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore — allowing the USDC stablecoin issuer's affiliate, Circle Internet Singapore, to offer digital payment token services and cross-border and domestic money transfer services in the city-state.</p>
<p>"This milestone signifies a huge step forward for the future of regulated, transparent, and trusted dollar digital currencies in Singapore and the greater Asia region," Circle said in <a href="https://www.circle.com/en/pressroom/circle-singapore-obtained-major-payment-institution-license">a press release</a>.</p>
<h2>'Singapore is integral to Circle's global expansion'</h2>
<p>Circle officially opened its office in Singapore last month after collaborating with the country's first government-supported blockchain ecosystem builder, Tribe, in February. Late last year, Circle Singapore received In-Principle Approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the country's monetary authority.</p>
<p>"Singapore is integral to Circle's global expansion and mission in raising global economic prosperity and through the frictionless exchange of value," Jeremy Allaire, the co-founder and CEO of Circle, said.</p>
<p>"We are honored to receive the MPI license from MAS, and we remain committed to being a part of Singapore's dynamic economy by advancing the future of financial technology innovations in the city-state, uplifting its emerging technology and fintech sector, and creating business and career opportunities for its technology and financial industry talent," Allaire added.</p>
<p>Circle's chief strategy officer and head of global policy, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/161064/cbdcs-are-anti-democratic-says-circles-dante-disparte">Dante Disparte</a>, said that "this is a significant step forward for Circle and the future of financial infrastructure and dollar digital currencies in the region," adding: "The receipt of the MPI license represents our continued commitment to work with forward-thinking leaders and stakeholders at a global level and contribution to Singapore's position as a hub for responsible financial services innovation."</p>