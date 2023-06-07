<p>Crypto exchange Binance.US has raked in $410 million of revenue since it was launched, generating a gross profit of $225 million.</p>\r\n<p>The exchange's financials were detailed in a <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67474542/22/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-binance-holdings-limited/">filing</a> by an SEC accountant based on information that the exchange provided the agency. The accounts are from the period of 2019 to April 2023 and refer to BAM Trading Services, the entity behind the exchange.</p>\r\n<p>The accounts show the exchange made the majority of its revenue and gross profit in 2021, netting $265 million of revenue that year. This was followed by 2022, where it saw $95 million of revenue.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233478"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1152px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-233478 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-07-at-13.18.53.png" alt="" width="1142" height="490" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Binance.US's total revenue and gross profit per year. Image: SEC filing.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><em>This story is breaking and will be updated.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>