<p>Xai, a gaming-focused permissionless Layer 3 blockchain, is set to launch on Arbitrum later this year, hosting Ex Populus games. </p>
<p>Built on the Arbitrum Orbit technology stack — a platform for launching new chains in the Arbitrum ecosystem — Xai aims to address the specific scalability requirements of web3 games to become a "decentralized gaming console," according to a statement.</p>
<p>The Xai Foundation will lead the development of Xai with support from Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs and web3 games developer Ex Populus to transition the technology into the Arbitrum ecosystem.</p>
<p>Xai is the first Layer 3 to collaborate directly on infrastructure, marketing and product support with Offchain Labs. Ex Populus will be the first contributor to Xai and intends to migrate its gaming franchises to the Layer 3 blockchain once it goes live. Previously built on Solana, Ex Populus also plans to migrate to Arbitrum before ultimately deploying its games on Xai.</p>
<p>"We are excited to announce that Offchain Labs will be working with the Xai Foundation and Ex Populus as they transition their backend technology into the Arbitrum ecosystem," Offchain Labs chief strategy officer A.J. Warner said in the statement. "We have been working closely with the Ex Populus team for nearly a year and eagerly await the migration to the Arbitrum ecosystem. The launch of Xai will enable its gaming ecosystem to live on an optimized, dedicated chain while benefiting from links to the vibrant Arbitrum ecosystem. I'm excited for the upcoming launch of the gaming franchises and gaming-focused Layer 3."</p>
<h2>Upcoming game releases</h2>
<p>The Ex Populus team has a background at gaming companies such as Pixar, Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard. It has two games currently in development — high-frequency trading card and battle-oriented experience Final Form and online multiplayer PvP game LAMOverse, both of which will launch on Xai later this year. </p>
<p>Xai also plans to bring existing Ex Populus NFT collections like Mike Tyson's Iron Pigeons and Decentralized Autonomous GigaUnits to the Arbitrum ecosystem, making them available to play in Final Form upon its launch.</p>
<p>"Our decision to partner with the Xai Foundation was simple. The Foundation's decision to leverage Arbitrum Orbit was a clear indication that the ecosystem understood scaling as a requirement for gaming in web3," said Ex Populus co-founder Soban Saqib. "Having curated technology built to the needs of our games was critical, and with the direct support of the Offchain Labs team, we are confident that our games will run seamlessly on Arbitrum Orbit and provide our players with the type of gaming experience they've come to love and expect."</p>
<p>Over time, Xai plans to introduce additional features for gaming developers, including increased smart contract size support, account abstraction allowing wallets to handle complex tasks automatically, and other functionalities that appeal to the gaming community.</p>