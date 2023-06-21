Payments startup dtcpay closes $16.5 million round led by Pontiac Land chair

<p>Singapore-based dtcpay, a payments startup with a crypto business, raised a $16.5 million pre-Series A round, according to <a href="https://www.theedgesingapore.com/news/startups-entrepreneurs-digital-economy/startup-dtcpay-raises-us165-mil-pre-series-funding-round">local news reports</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The investment was led by Kwee Liong Tek, chairman of luxury real estate firm Pontiac Land Group — owner of properties including the Capella Hotel Group and Millennia Singapore, which in turn owns the Ritz-Carlton and Conrad hotels in the city-state.</p>\r\n<p>The money will reportedly be used for product development and for expanding globally.</p>\r\n<p>Founded in 2019, dtcpay offers a range of payment services, including payment processing for users transacting in both fiat and crypto.</p>\r\n<p>David Tung, former managing director and partner at The Carlyle Group, Burgess Asia chairman Jean-Marc Poullet and Tham Sai Choy, former KPMG Singapore and Asia-Pacific chairman, also participated in the investment round. The reports did not include a valuation. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>