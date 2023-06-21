Starknet Foundation appoints former Facebook director as CEO

<p>The Starknet Foundation, which oversees the Starknet Layer 2 network, said it appointed former Facebook executive Diego Oliva as its first chief executive officer. Oliva will manage Starknet’s ecosystem and steer the network’s growth efforts, the foundation said in a press release.</p>\r\n<p>Oliva previously <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/diegooliva/">served</a> as the regional director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Facebook (now Meta) from 2009 to 2015. He also co-founded Glue Home, an IoT company, and held a board position at Just Eat.</p>\r\n<p>The newly appointed CEO said he would focus on growth and expanding the community of Starknet developers and contributors.</p>\r\n<p>“My top priority will be supporting, empowering, and expanding the strong community of devs and others who are making Starknet the most vibrant ecosystem for building and scaling Ethereum,” said Oliva.</p>\r\n<p>Starknet is a widely used Layer 2 scaling network for Ethereum. The Starknet Foundation, holding 50.1% of the initial mint of 10 billion <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/188194/starkware-launches-token-on-ethereum-but-its-not-yet-tradable">Stark (STRK)</a> tokens, operates and manages Starknet's underlying Layer 2 technology based on ZK-Starks. The foundation also leads community engagement efforts for the network, overseeing project governance and organizing educational events.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>