Fed should play role in regulating stablecoins, Chair Powell says

<p>Legislation to create a comprehensive regulatory <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235852/u-s-house-committee-to-vote-on-crypto-stablecoin-legislation-in-july">framework</a> for stablecoins in the U.S. could be approaching a speed bump, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arguing for a robust federal role in the regulation of the sector.</p>\r\n<p>"We do see payment stablecoins as money," he said in testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, adding that the central bank should play a role in approving stablecoin issuance. "We believe that it would be appropriate to have a quite robust federal role in what happens in stablecoins going forward, and leaving us with a weak role and allowing a lot of private money creation at the state level would be a mistake."</p>\r\n<p>Powell sounded skeptical of state approval and preemption for stablecoin issuers, currently part a Republican-led proposal set for debate at the committee level.</p>\r\n<h2>Top Democrat is also concerned</h2>\r\n<p>The top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters, also sounded critical of the proposal from her Republican counterparts to allow state regulators to approve stablecoin issuance.</p>\r\n<p>"This proposal takes state preemption to a whole new level," Waters said, referencing how a stablecoin approved in one state could then be sold across the country, whether or not other state regulators signed off. </p>\r\n<p>Though Republicans can advance the bill out of committee and the House of Representatives on a party line vote, it needs support from Democrats in order to become law. Democrats hold a majority in the Senate and President Joe Biden would be loath to sign legislation that his own party does not support.</p>\r\n<h2>Stablecoin framework</h2>\r\n<p>U.S. stablecoin giant Circle, among others, supports the creation of a new framework for stablecoin issuers. Fintech companies, especially payments providers, have long complained about their lack of access to a single registration to do business across the U.S., instead needing to register state-by-state as money service providers.</p>\r\n<p>The bill aims to allow a simpler path for stablecoin providers, who would also be subject to disclosures and regulatory oversight. U.S. financial regulators have called on Congress to pass new <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/174527/senior-u-s-regulators-propose-new-legislation-increased-rules-around-digital-assets">regulations</a> for stablecoins, with more urgency to the matter since the Terra/Luna collapse last year. </p>\r\n<p>House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said he expects a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235852/u-s-house-committee-to-vote-on-crypto-stablecoin-legislation-in-july">vote</a> on the stablecoin bill, along with a digital assets market structure bill, in the second week of July.</p>\r\n<h2>Central bank digital dollar not on the horizon</h2>\r\n<p>Powell also used his appearance before Congress to knock down the suggestion that the Fed might issue a digital dollar directly to Americans, or that a digital dollar was on the near-term horizon. </p>\r\n<p>Asked whether a digital dollar could disrupt financial privacy, Powell responded, "Potentially, and that's not something we would not support."</p>\r\n<p>The Fed chair noted that the central bank is "a long way" from deciding whether to issue a CBDC, but noted again that if a digital dollar does happen, it would be issued in a way to maintain financial privacy and not displace the existing financial system.</p>\r\n<p>"We would not support accounts at the Federal Reserve by individuals," while adding that. "if we were to support, at some point in the future, a CBDC, it would be one that would be intermediated through the banking system and not directly at the Fed," due in part to privacy concerns, Powell said.</p>\r\n<p><em>UPDATE: With additional Powell comments on central bank digital currency. </em></p>