<p><a href="https://godsunchained.com/">Gods Unchained</a>, a blockchain-based trading card game, has launched on the <a href="https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/">Epic Games Store</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Operated by Fortnite creator Epic Games, the storefront sells popular video game titles such as FIFA 23, Among Us, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends. Gods Unchained's entry onto the platform marks a step toward web3 games reaching mass audiences. </p>\r\n<p>"This move represents our unwavering commitment to expanding our reach and breaking new ground in order to capture the attention of a wider audience who may not be aware of our game's existence outside the confines of the web3 gaming bubble," Daniel Paez, vice president of revenue and executive producer for God's Unchained, told The Block. </p>\r\n<p>Gods Unchained parent firm Immutable develops the NFT-focused Layer 2 scaler Immutable X. The company raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/136548/immutable-raises-200-million-nft-crypto">$200 million</a> in Series C funding last year, netting the firm a $2.5 billion valuation.</p>\r\n<h2>Governance, economic changes</h2>\r\n<p>"Gods Unchained is one of the few blockchain games that is a part of a larger, well-funded company," Paez said. </p>\r\n<p>As for what the future holds, Gods Unchained is currently designing governance as well as economic changes. "We’re currently at an inflection point for Gods Unchained and the next six Gods months look to be some of the most exciting in our multi-year history," Paez said. </p>\r\n<p>Gods Unchained, based on the Immutable X blockchain, held 92% of the non-Ethereum NFT trading volume for web3 games between June 11 and June 18, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/gaming/non-ethereum-gaming-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Non-Ethereum Gaming NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>