Foundation claims to fix 'self-destruct' feature that could have wiped out its NFTs

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NFT platform Foundation claims to have fixed issues concerning a self-destruct function that theoretically could have been used to wipe out all NFTs minted through its platform.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>The issue was first <a href="https://twitter.com/0xngmi/status/1671344096441499648">highlighted publicly</a> on June 21 by 0xngmi, co-founder of crypto analytics provider DeFiLlama, after a six-month period of negotiations with the company to disclose and fix the issue.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">This has been fixed for contracts deployed before 3/6," <a href="https://twitter.com/elpizoch/status/1671694431865675776">said</a> Foundation co-founder and CTO Elpizo Choi on Twitter. "Contracts deployed after 3/6 were already safe - the owner of the implementation contract was set to 0, and the contract could not have been self destructed.</span>"</p>\r\n<h2>What was the issue?</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> All NFT collections on Foundation are minted using a single deployer contract and employ a "forwarder proxy," a design feature intended to reduce transaction fees during contract deployments.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This itself isn't concerning — it's the fact the </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x67Df244584b67E8C51B10aD610aAfFa9a402FdB6"><span style="font-weight: 400;">contract</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> contained a "self-destruct" function that posed a severe threat to all collections minted on the platform. This feature was originally meant to allow creators to destroy (or burn) their own collections if needed but it posed a</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> risk to any NFT created with it.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the time of the disclosures, the contract was secured by "<a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x9d9C46aCa6a2c5FF6824A92d521b6381f9f8F1a9">2-out-of-6 multi-signature wallet</a>," meaning the account securing the deployer contract could be upgraded and taken over with two signatures from the Foundation's team members or whoever has access to it, per 0xngmi.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The concern was that, should a hacker gain control of these two keys, they could hold all the NFTs for ransom or destroy them entirely. 0xngmi explained in a GitHub </span><a href="https://github.com/0xngmi/foundation-exploit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> they simulated the attack and verified that the owner of the contract could brick all NFTs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"All collectors that own Foundation pieces assume that their NFTs are immutable in the blockchain and can't be manipulated. At most only metadata is at risk," 0xngmi </span><a href="https://twitter.com/0xngmi/status/1671344113902297088"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Twitter. "However reality is very far from that, all NFTs are just two transactions away from being destroyed."</span></p>\r\n<h2>Disclosing the problem</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">0xngmi stated that he first notified Foundation of the vulnerability in December 2022. He </span><a href="https://twitter.com/0xngmi/status/1671345906577276929"><span style="font-weight: 400;">added</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that on June 19, the platform responded, instructing 0xngmi to submit the concern to its bounty program and to complete a KYC process. Since then, he said there had been no progress, and 0xngmi had not received any further communication from Foundation, they told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p>0xngmi has suggested his own solution to the issue. Mint an NFT from the implementation address and then send it to a burner address, effectively eliminating the bug, he said.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Foundation makes up a small share of the NFT marketplace industry. In May of 2023, the firm brought in $1.42 million, or 0.2%, of the $673.6 million total volume, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. The platform Blur brought in most of May's monthly volume at $377.2 million, or 56%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Foundation did not respond to The Block's request for comment regarding the NFT vulnerability. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/marketplaces/nft-marketplace-monthly-volume/embed" title="Ethereum NFT Marketplace Monthly Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>