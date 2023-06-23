<p>German software giant SAP is testing Circle’s Ethereum-based USDC stablecoin for clients to tackle difficulties associated with existing cross-border payments.</p>\r\n<p>The company aims to provide a solution to the "hassle” for businesses when sending money overseas by leveraging the U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin and its less-adopted Euro-pegged equivalent EUROC, according to a <a href="https://blogs.sap.com/2023/06/15/cross-border-payments-made-easy-with-digital-money-experience-the-future-today/">blog post</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Today’s "cross-border payments are a hassle for many small and mid-sized enterprises with international business partners, expensive – up to $50 per transaction, slow – up to seven days to transmit the money, and non-transparent – you never know the status of the transaction,” said SAP product expert Sissi Ruthe in the post.</p>\r\n<p>“These major challenges can get solved with digital money as a means of settlement and blockchain as the underlying technology,” Ruthe added.</p>\r\n<p>SAP customers can receive the cryptocurrency as "play money" in self-custody wallets — removing the need for intermediaries — to pay a sample invoice in a free test drive of the experiment to “experience how fast, affordable and reliable cross-border payments will look like.” However, the funds cannot be used in the real world as it runs on a test network rather than the main Ethereum blockchain and will not involve real tokens.</p>\r\n<p>Circle is the <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/usd-coin">second-largest</a> stablecoin behind Tether’s USDT, with a market cap of $28.3 billion, according to CoinGecko.</p>\r\n<p>Last week, Jeremy Allaire, CEO and co-founder of Circle, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234314/circles-allaire-says-the-us-dollar-is-at-crossroads-urges-stablecoin-legislation">urged</a> lawmakers to defend the U.S. Dollar’s primacy and pass stablecoin legislation.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>