<p>Crypto miner Hut 8 has snagged a $50 million credit facility from Coinbase Credit, the company said in a statement on Monday.</p>
<p>Proceeds from the loan will be used for general corporate purposes. The facility provides an initial $15 million term loan, and an additional $20 million delayed-draw term loan tranche.</p>
<p>The agreement includes the option for an additional $15 million tranche, according to the statement. The loan is secured by Hut 8's interest in bitcoin held at Coinbase Custody Trust Company. </p>
<p>"This credit facility gives us additional financial flexibility," Hut 8 CEO <span class="xn-person">Jaime Leverton said in the statement</span>. "At the same time, it ensures that we can maintain our dynamic Bitcoin treasury management strategy going into the halving."</p>