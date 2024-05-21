<p>Cross-chain interoperability protocol deBridge has unveiled its DBR governance token ahead of a potential offering via Jupiter’s LFG launchpad.</p>\r\n<p>The Solana-based token will have a total supply of 10 billion tokens, designed to decentralize governance power to the community as control is passed over to a DAO, according to a statement shared with The Block. The goal is to make sure no single party can dominate or make decisions based on their own interests rather than those of the whole DAO, the team said.</p>\r\n<p>deBridge token holders will be able to stake their DBR tokens to participate in DAO governance votes on protocol parameters, including the election of active validators, setting of minimum consensus thresholds, and the deployment and upgradeability of smart contracts. The DAO will also manage the project’s treasury and ecosystem reserves, with responsibilities gradually increasing over time.</p>\r\n<p>Once deBridge’s delegated staking and slashing module is activated, DBR tokens can be staked to support deBridge validators. By staking DBR, validators' slashable collateral is increased, which serves as a form of insurance, protecting against potential issues such as validator downtime, censorship and collusion.</p>\r\n<h2>Potential launch via Jupiter’s LFG</h2>\r\n<p>The introduction of DBR follows the rollout of deBridge’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287240/debridge-unveils-points-program-upcoming-token-launch">points program</a> in April — retroactively distributing points to over 200,000 existing users based on past activity. This includes partner projects such as Jupiter, Solflare, Zeta Markets, Banana Gun and Birdeye that have integrated the deBridge protocol within their applications.</p>\r\n<p>“The program rewards past loyalty through multiples on past and future activity while encouraging and incentivizing new users to experience deBridge’s near-instant settlement, deep liquidity and tight spreads on native bridge transfers,” the team said at the time.</p>\r\n<p>The token’s unveiling comes ahead of a vote on Jupiter’s LFG launchpad on Wednesday, asking the Jupiter community to decide if deBridge will use the platform as the crowd sale venue for DBR via a Jupiter-based liquidity pool. deBridge will have three months to launch on LFG if it wins the vote.</p>\r\n<p>In February, Solana decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter put forward three “OG” Solana projects to potentially become the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276741/jupiter-lfg-launchpad-token-candidates">next tokens</a> to launch on its new LFG launchpad — of which deBridge was highlighted as one of the candidates.</p>\r\n<p>Overall, deBridge’s token distribution is set to allocate 20% of the supply to the launch and its community, with a 1.8 billion DBR circulating supply at launch.</p>\r\n<p>Of the remaining supply, 26% is allocated to ecosystem support, 20% to core contributors, 17% to strategic partners, 15% to the deBridge Foundation and 2% to validators.</p>\r\n<h2>What is deBridge?</h2>\r\n<p>deBridge differs from the popular bridging model in which users lock a token on one chain and receive an equivalent wrapped asset on another — one of the most common <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163612/why-are-cross-chain-bridges-prime-targets-for-hackers-and-what-can-we-do-about-it">bridge vulnerabilities</a> exploited in the industry.</p>\r\n<p>Instead, deBridge is designed to enable liquidity transfer directly between chains, removing the need to lock assets, reducing complexity and improving transfer efficiency.</p>\r\n<p>deBridge claims to have settled over $2.35 billion in volume from 382,000 unique users, collecting more than $100,000 in fees every day. It’s also the largest Solana bridge by daily active users and volume, having transferred more than $1.1 billion between Solana and Ethereum, according to the team.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>