<p>Open interest for ether futures on centralized exchanges has reached a fresh high — indicating increased trading activity around the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.</p>\r\n<p>According to CoinGlass, the aggregated open interest for ether futures, or the dollar sum in such contracts, reached a record level of $14 billion on Tuesday — setting a record high in U.S. dollars.</p>\r\n<p>Daily open interest in ether futures has increased by more than 40% since the start of 2024, when it was about $10 billion.</p>\r\n<p>OI also measures the total value of all outstanding or “unsettled” futures contracts across exchanges and indicates market activity and trader sentiment around a particular asset.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_295580"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2726px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-295580 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-21-at-14.10.24.png" alt="" width="2716" height="966" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Ether futures open interest | Source: Coinglass</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>This rise in ether open interest coincides with ether’s price surge to $3650 — an 18% increase in the last 24 hours, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The newly optimistic outlook for a spot ether exchange-traded fund approval was a major catalyst. In particular, ETF analysts have increased their odds of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot ether ETFs in the U.S. Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas now say that the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295474/ethereum-etfs-odds-of-approval-improve-as-it-appears-biden-admin-perhaps-wants-to-appear-more-crypto-friendly-bloomberg-etf-analyst">chances</a> of the agency approving such a product have increased from 25% to 75%.</p>\r\n<p>According to reports, the SEC has asked issuers to update and refile Form 19b-4, documents that need the agency’s green light before spot ether ETFs can become effective. The first round of spot ether ETF deadlines is approaching this week, with VanEck’s on May 23 and Ark Invest/21Shares’ on May 24.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>