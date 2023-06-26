<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried spent millions of commingled customer funds on multiple million dollar luxury properties in the Bahamas for employees and their friends and families, according to the latest <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236507/latest-ftx-bankruptcy-report-provides-lurid-details-into-alleged-fraud">investigative report</a> released by debtors on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Over $243 million was spent properties </span><span class="s1">including the now infamous six-bedroom, 11,500 square foot penthouse at the Albany resort community in Nassau where the FTX founder and his lieutenants Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, among others, all lived.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The report contained a detailed list of other properties executives are alleged to have purchased with funds from accounts that commingled customer and company assets.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_236537"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 998px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-236537" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Screen-Shot-2023-06-26-at-3.05.43-PM.png" alt="Screen shot of Bahamas properties bought by Sam Bankman-Fried" width="988" height="1232" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Bahamas properties bought by FTX, according to the debtors' report released Monday.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>The Albany Honeycomb units</b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The FTX Group spent upwards of $18 million on properties in the Bahamas called the “Albany Honeycomb” units, according to the report. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A similar unit in the complex, 6C, has almost 6,000 square feet and five bedrooms, according to a <a href="https://www.christiesrealestate.com/sales/detail/170-l-55-f1099098866/albany">listing</a> from Christie’s International Real Estate.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">“The tastefully furnished living area benefits from a full wet bar with a wine cellar and floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to the breathtaking terrace overlooking the state-of-the-art mega yacht marina and turquoise blue waters," that listing states. "The terrace is an entertainer's dream, with a full kitchen, plunge pool and large family table.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Albany itself is a “600-acre exclusive luxury community” with a golf course, equestrian activities, full-service spa, among other amenities, according to the listing.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s2"><b>Old Fort Bay Lot A</b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Over $16 million was spent on “Old Fort Bay Lot A,” according to the report. Though it’s not clear which lot is the one Bankman-Fried bought, others in the area boast homes with expansive outdoor pools close to the water’s edge, according to <a href="https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sold/old-fort-bay-np-bhs">Sotheby’s International Reality</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That site was sold to Bankman-Fried on April 7, 2022, according to the report. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The listings were part of a 33-page <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236474/ftx-com-exchange-owed-customers-8-7-billion-debtors-say"><span class="s3">report</span></a> released on Monday detailing the commingling and misuse of customer deposits at the now bankrupt exchange. Customers are owed about $8.7 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">“The image that the FTX Group sought to portray as the customer-focused leader of the digital age was a mirage," FTX CEO and chief restructuring officer John J. Ray lll said in a statement. "From the inception of the FTX.com exchange, the FTX Group commingled customer deposits and corporate funds, and misused them with abandon at the direction and by the design of previous senior executives."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>