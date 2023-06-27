<p>Revolut, a UK-based neobank, said Tuesday that it's reducing some of its crypto trading fees.</p>\r\n<p>The decision came as a response to customer feedback, signaling the firm's commitment to offering competitive <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/120942/global-cryptocurrency-market-cap-hits-2-6-trillion-returning-to-all-time-high">cryptocurrency market</a> rates.</p>\r\n<p>"We've been listening to your feedback, and have decided to update our fee structure," the company said in email sent to customers seen by The Block. "We're happy to announce a reduction to some of our <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236624/eu-reaches-deal-on-capital-requirements-for-banks-holding-crypto">crypto</a> trading fees."</p>\r\n<p>The new structure will bring a decrease in trading fees for both standard and premium users. Standard and Plus customers will see crypto trading fees drop from 1.99% to 1.49%, while Premium and Metal customers will get reductions from 1.49% to 0.99%.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231513/revolut-banking-license-application-rejected">Revolut</a>, well-known for its banking, investing, and currency exchange services, has allowed cryptocurrency trading on its platform since November 2017.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>