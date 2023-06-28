Premium News

EU could move step closer to digital euro this October, Lagarde says

Ledger launches custodial trading network for institutions

Maple Finance launches direct lending arm Maple Direct

Bitcoin accounted for just 19% of illicit crypto activity in 2022: TRM Labs

MicroStrategy buys another 12,333 bitcoins for $347 million 

EU could move step closer to digital euro this October, Lagarde says

Ledger launches custodial trading network for institutions

Maple Finance launches direct lending arm Maple Direct

Bitcoin accounted for just 19% of illicit crypto activity in 2022: TRM Labs

MicroStrategy buys another 12,333 bitcoins for $347 million 