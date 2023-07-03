<p>NFT trading volume on the Ethereum blockchain last week had the biggest jump since February. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Volume last week rose 63% from the previous one to $88 million, according to calculations based on The Block's Data Dashboard.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum NFT trading volumes hadn't seen that much of an increase since the final week of February, when they jumped 109%. </p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236923/azuki-elementals-nft">contentious</a> Azuki Elementals mint accounted for much of last week's spike, in which the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237275/azuki-addresses-missteps-in-elementals-mint-notes-plans-for-animated-series">sale</a> of 10,000 NFTs brought the project <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236681/azuki-nft-collections-ends-elemental-mint-with-37-5-million-before-it-was-ever-open-to-the-public">$37.5 million.</a></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>