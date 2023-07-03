Privacy startup Ola raises $3 million in seed funding

<p>Ola, a privacy-focused web3 startup, raised $3 million in seed funding. </p>\r\n<p>Web3.com Ventures and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/201542/crypto-market-maker-cyberx-raises-15-million-led-by-foresight-ventures">Foresight Ventures</a> co-led the round. Additional support came from Token Metrics Ventures, LD Capital, Catcher VC and others.</p>\r\n<p>Ola experiments with a hybrid <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232622/skale-network-introduces-ethereum-zk-rollup-levitation-protocol">zero knowledge</a> rollup called "ZK-ZKVM" that aims to offer optional privacy in the crypto industry.</p>\r\n<p>"Our ultimate goal is to make privacy a fundamental right in the digital age, especially for web3 users," Ola CEO Ocean Chen said in a statement. "With Ola's full-featured ZK-ZKVM, developers can harness the potential of privacy-centric applications that prioritize user control and data protection."</p>\r\n<p>Ola is currently not available to the public. It intends to launch a beta testnet in the third quarter and release a public testnet by the end of 2023. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>