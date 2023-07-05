<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) has risen by 57% since asset management giant BlackRock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">filed</a> for a spot bitcoin ETF on June 15.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shares in Grayscale’s flagship Bitcoin Trust rose from $13 on June 15 to trade at $20.46 today, </span><a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/?symbol=OTC%3AGBTC"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to data from TradingView. In comparison, bitcoin rose 21% from around $25,000 to a current price of </span><a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/BTCUSD/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$30,300</span></a> during the same time period<span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-237839 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/GBTC_2023-07-05_14-03-24.png" alt="GBTC shares performance since June 15. Image: TradingView." width="2108" height="1300" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, GBTC’s discount to net asset value — meaning the market price of each share is lower than the value of the bitcoin it represents — is trading below 30% for the first time since July last year. It's currently at 29.3%, according to The Block’s </span><a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/premium-of-gbtc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The discount was 41.7% before BlackRock’s application and has been steadily </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236603/grayscales-estimated-revenues-for-ethe-and-gbtc-hit-highest-level-since-may-2022"><span style="font-weight: 400;">narrowing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. GBTC historically traded at a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/96611/jpmorgan-anlysis-bitcoin-gbtc-premium-collapse"><span style="font-weight: 400;">premium</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> until 2021’s crypto credit crunch.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/premium-of-gbtc/embed" title="Daily GBTC Premium/Discount to NAV" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Grayscale’s proposal to convert GBTC to a spot ETF last year, with the asset manager </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217787/grayscale-products-buoyed-following-oral-arguments-in-case-against-the-sec"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the agency over the decision. However, BlackRock’s filing, followed by </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235753/wisdomtree-invesco-and-blackrock-are-now-all-gunning-for-a-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">applications</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Invesco, WisdomTree, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235921/valkyrie-joins-race-for-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-wednesday-sec-filing"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Valkyrie</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235889/fidelity-files-for-spot-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> have renewed optimism for a conversion, potentially explaining the outperformance of GBTC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Grayscale's proposal to convert GBTC into a spot bitcoin ETF was rejected last year, and although Grayscale has been fighting the decision, there has been no final ruling," Rebecca Stevens, research analyst at The Block Research said last month, as the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235630/gbtc-trading-volume-spikes-after-blackrock-files-for-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">daily trading volume</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of GBTC began to spike following BlackRock’s filing. "Optimism around BlackRock being successful in their bid for a spot bitcoin ETF would then pave a clearer way for Grayscale to get their non-redeemable trust shares changed, too."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">GBTC has also pushed higher than bitcoin year-to-date, up 144.3% compared to bitcoin’s price gain of 83.7%, </span><a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/?symbol=OTC%3AGBTC"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to TradingView.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>