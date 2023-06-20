GBTC trading volume spikes 400% after BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF

<p>Trading volume of Grayscale's Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) has increased 400% since asset management firm BlackRock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">filed</a> for a spot bitcoin ETF. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/daily-volume-of-gbtc/embed" title="Daily Volume of GBTC" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>On June 14, just one day before the filing, the daily trading volume of GBTC was $16.1 million. That volume increased to nearly $80 million just five days after BlackRock's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">filing</a>, spiking about 400% in volume. </p>\r\n<h2>Grayscale optimism</h2>\r\n<p>"Grayscale's proposal to convert GBTC into a spot bitcoin ETF was rejected last year, and although Grayscale has been fighting the decision, there has been no final ruling," said Rebecca Stevens, a research analyst at The Block Research. "Optimism around BlackRock being successful in their bid for a spot bitcoin ETF would then pave a clearer way for Grayscale to get their non-redeemable trust shares changed, too."</p>\r\n<p>The Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155098/looking-into-grayscale-bitcoin-trust-after-sec-spot-etf-rejection">rejected</a> Grayscale's attempt to turn its Bitcoin Trust into a spot ETF on June 29, 2022. The firm subsequently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/155000/grayscale-files-suit-against-sec-following-rejection-of-gbtc-conversion-bid">sued</a> the SEC on the same day in an attempt to challenge the decision. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>